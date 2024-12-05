DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 115,432 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $18,443,523.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $176.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.14. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $181.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DASH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after buying an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,250,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.