Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $139,995.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $139,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,729,950 shares in the company, valued at $209,662,276.50. The trade was a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,354 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $139,762.42.

On Friday, November 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,300 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,697.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $137,615.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,748 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $596,795.88.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,033.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,311.50.

On Thursday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $133,790.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,137 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,882.40.

On Thursday, October 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 150,432 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,330,191.68.

On Friday, September 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,116.70.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.