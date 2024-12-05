Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Lowered to Sector Perform Rating by National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
DOL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.00.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
