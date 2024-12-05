Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.56-$40.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.52 billion.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $79.61 on Thursday. Dollar General has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

