Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. 488,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79.

Dolby Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,883. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $479,997.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,343.28. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,091 shares of company stock worth $12,027,697. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 63,293 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,209,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.