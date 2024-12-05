Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lessened by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

