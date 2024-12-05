Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 1814986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.