Desjardins Comments on TSE:FAR FY2024 Earnings

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Foraco International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Foraco International had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of C$105.94 million during the quarter.
Foraco International Price Performance
Foraco International Company Profile
Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.
