Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $361.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

