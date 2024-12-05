Derek Webb Sells 120,000 Shares of BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM) Stock

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) Director Derek Webb sold 120,000 shares of BioRem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$351,600.00.

BioRem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BRM stock opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. BioRem Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.33.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

