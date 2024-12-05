Derek Webb Sells 120,000 Shares of BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM) Stock

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) Director Derek Webb sold 120,000 shares of BioRem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$351,600.00.
BioRem Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of BRM stock opened at C$2.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. BioRem Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.33.
About BioRem
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioRem
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.