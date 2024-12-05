Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading 7.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.16. 2,698,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,456,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAN

Dana Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.9% during the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 81.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.