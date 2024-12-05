DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after buying an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 88.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after buying an additional 558,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

