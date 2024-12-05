CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 520,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 41,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

