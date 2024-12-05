Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $449,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at $12,303,015.12. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $241,158.60.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.10. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 17.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 3.3% in the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

