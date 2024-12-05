Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $754.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.18.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,212.88. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

