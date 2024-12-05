Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Ramkumar Mandalam Sells 7,369 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $54,972.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,847.62. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cryoport Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cryoport by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

