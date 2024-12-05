Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Ramkumar Mandalam Sells 7,369 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $54,972.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,847.62. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cryoport Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CYRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cryoport by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

