Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 108103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Croda International Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
