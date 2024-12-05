Critical Survey: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. NU (NYSE:NU)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 NU 1 4 5 0 2.40

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. NU has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.28%. Given NU’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95% NU 16.28% 28.70% 4.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Digihost Technology and NU”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $26.11 million 2.64 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -3.87 NU $8.03 billion 7.12 $1.03 billion $0.36 33.33

NU has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.25, suggesting that its share price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NU beats Digihost Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.