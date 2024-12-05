CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 15,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.14 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

