CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $240,000. III Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CRH by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 52,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of CRH by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 130,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,477,000 after purchasing an additional 649,993 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $104.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

