Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stake Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,636,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $54.73 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

