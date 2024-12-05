Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.16), with a volume of 646566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60 ($1.14).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market cap of £695.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Articles

