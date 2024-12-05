COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.45. 88,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 877,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

