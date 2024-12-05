Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92-$4.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.080-$4.158 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of COO stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,024. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

