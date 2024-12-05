Comparing U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Barrick Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $11.40 billion 2.67 $1.27 billion $0.93 18.69

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -71.04% -65.02% Barrick Gold 13.19% 5.82% 4.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. GoldMining and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 0 4 7 0 2.64

U.S. GoldMining presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.61%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 47.30%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats U.S. GoldMining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

