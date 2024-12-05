Comparing Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) & Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Risk and Volatility

Photronics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 16.22% 9.46% 8.04% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Photronics and Sigma Designs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $892.08 million 1.78 $125.49 million $2.27 11.02 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

88.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Photronics beats Sigma Designs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

