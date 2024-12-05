Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $421.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.85 million. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $124,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,999.63. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,205. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

