Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and traded as low as $21.25. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 5,576 shares traded.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.36% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

