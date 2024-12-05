Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading Down 21.9% – What’s Next?

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) dropped 21.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 2,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Coloured Ties Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

