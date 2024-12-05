Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

