Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Up 25.8% – Here’s Why

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 297,601,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 122,371,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Clontarf Energy Stock Up 25.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02.
About Clontarf Energy
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.
