Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 125,098,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 121,312,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.06.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

