Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. 43,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 341,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMTG. UBS Group cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

