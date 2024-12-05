Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,474,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,951,032.68. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after buying an additional 134,175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BOX by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BOX by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 77,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BOX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,221,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

