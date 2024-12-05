Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.