Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,527,000 after buying an additional 129,457 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 741.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 48.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.93. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.