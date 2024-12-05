Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.05. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 716,164 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CIFR. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,747,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,734,080.80. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,395,727 shares of company stock worth $20,233,244. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $4,029,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $1,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 243.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 389,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $553,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

