Cinctive Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 15,167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,340,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,119,000 after buying an additional 269,706 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Natera by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $14,793,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224,787 shares in the company, valued at $207,135,977.44. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $141,379.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,255.95. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,976 shares of company stock worth $21,119,238. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -98.86 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $174.15.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.