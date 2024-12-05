Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.43 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 444445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$653.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.70.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

