Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $1,042,480.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,656,336.70. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,437 shares of company stock worth $9,788,980. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

