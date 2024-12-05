Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.47 on Monday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 97.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after buying an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.