Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,264,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,145. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

