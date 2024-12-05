Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ZBRA stock opened at $411.94 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $412.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.82.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

