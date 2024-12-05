Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 32,347 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $4,163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $345,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 651.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.