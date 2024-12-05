Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

