Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Leidos worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

Leidos Trading Up 0.6 %

LDOS stock opened at $165.06 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day moving average is $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.