Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $237.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as high as $226.66 and last traded at $226.66, with a volume of 162487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.72.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

