Charles K. Cohn Buys 39,629 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 39,629 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $59,839.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,002.83. This represents a 7.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter worth $34,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 4.1% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

