Centrica’s (CNA) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

CNA stock opened at GBX 130.05 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.97. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.90 ($2.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,994.70 ($2,534.56). Also, insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £61,500 ($78,144.85). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,237 shares of company stock worth $6,784,644. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

