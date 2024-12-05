Centiva Capital LP Sells 545,584 Shares of Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,584 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 1.39% of Chenghe Acquisition I worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chenghe Acquisition I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 374,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LATG opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

About Chenghe Acquisition I

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

